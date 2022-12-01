Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

A playoff rematch from last season gets the Thursday Night Football treatment as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) travel to face Bill Belichick's New England Patriots (6-5).

It's the first matchup between the AFC East rivals this season, and QB Mac Jones will need to lead the Patriots to an upset for New England to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture. The Bills have dominated recent matchups and the Patriots' defense will have a tall task containing both Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The game kicks off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Patriots Week 13 game:

Bills at Patriots odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-3.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-180); Patriots (+155)

Over/under: 43.5

More odds, injury info for Bills vs. Patriots

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 27, Patriots 20

Buffalo has been somewhat of an unreliable play, but recent history shows this team has more or less figured out New England. The Bills have beaten the Pats in four of the last five, with the average margin of victory in those Buffalo victories being 18.5 points.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Safid Deen: Bills 27, Patriots 20

The Bills struggled in recent weeks and face a Patriots team that has routinely given them fits in New England. It’ll be close, but Josh Allen will do what Josh Allen does to pull out a Buffalo win.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 24, Patriots 17

Nothing would please the Bills Mafia more than to send the Patriots further out of the playoff picture while restoring their own luster following the narrow Thanksgiving escape in Detroit.

