Buffalo Bills earn free agency grade of B-plus

The Buffalo Bills got high marks recently from Bleacher Report for their work done in free agency. B/R recognized that the Bills’ goal was to mostly keep their own players, but the new faces added were praised just as much.

All things considered, B/R said the Bills earned a B-plus grade in free agency. Here’s the full breakdown:

Notable Additions: WR Emmanuel Sanders, QB Mitchell Trubisky, TE Jacob Hollister, P Matt Haack, DE Efe Obada

Grade: B+

The Buffalo Bills kept together a core that just put together the franchise’s best season in nearly three decades. They re-signed Jon Feliciano, Matt Milano, Daryl Williams and several other key free agents to reasonable deals.

Buffalo also improved the roster with a handful of notable free-agent signings. Veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders figures to replace John Brown, and Jacob Hollister is a proven tight end. The Bills also came to terms with Mitchell Trubisky, who will be one of the better backup options in the league.

The Bills aren’t done yet, but they earned a strong grade and are well positioned to build on their run to the AFC Championship Game.

Sanders was the clear-cut top addition made by the Bills this offseason, but if a player like Hollister or Obada pans out? Buffalo could’ve put their roster over the top for a run at the Super Bowl in 2021.

While the Bills did receive a pretty strong mark from B/R for their work… the huge dollars spent by the Jets and Patriots were graded even better. Those two divisional foes landed with A-minus grades, however, the Dolphins were only a B-minus team.

