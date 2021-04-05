Buffalo Bills earn ‘B’ grade for work in free agency

Bleacher Report recently handed out grades for work done in free agency and Buffalo’s consensus mark was a B. By comparison, the Bills did just as well as the rest of the AFC East, according to B/R. Buffalo re-signed several pieces of their roster, including offensive tackle Daryl Williams and linebacker Matt Milano. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game a year ago, with such a young roster didn't need too much tinkering

Recommended Stories

  • Bears have the third most difficult schedule in 2021

    The Bears have a difficult road ahead of them in 2021, as they'll play the third-toughest schedule next season.

  • Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills discuss time spent with Eagles: ‘Iron sharpens iron’

    Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor spent four seasons battling each other during practice with the Eagles.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Run it back: Packers bring back nearly every significant contributor from 2020

    In the moments following the end of the NFC Championship Game in January, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers openly wondered about the immediate future for himself and many of his teammates in Green Bay. The bitter end to a magical season still ...

  • History of 57th overall pick: 2 Pro Bowlers, 2 Rams selected since 2000

    Looking at which players have been drafted 57th overall, including two current Rams.

  • Eli Manning: I think the Giants are heading in the right direction

    Eli Manning retired just over a year ago in Jan. 2020 after 16 years as a Giants quarterback. Now as an observer, he feels the franchise has been on an upward trajectory this offseason. “It’s been great,” Manning said in an interview with SI.com, via the Giants website. “They’re obviously committed to turning this around. [more]

  • Christian Kirksey can play any of the LB positions in Texans’ new defense

    Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey says that he is able to play any of the three linebacker spots in the new 4-3 defense.

  • Morning mock draft: Bills select TE in CBS Sports’ latest

    Buffalo Bills select TE Pat Freiermuth in CBS Sports mock draft.

  • Grading the Buffalo Bills’ 2020 rookie class

    Grades for the Buffalo Bills' 2020 rookie class.

  • Ukraine says joint NATO military exercises to begin in a few months

    Ukraine said Saturday that joint military exercises with NATO troops may begin in a few months, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Russia, which supports separatist forces battling Ukraine's military in the Donbass region, said Friday it strongly opposes the drills and will "have to take additional measures" if NATO deploys troops to eastern Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The announcement of the exercises comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists since Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, which lead to the rise of anti-government separatist groups in the Donbass region of Ukraine.The war in eastern Ukraine recently escalated after the Ukrainian military said four of its soldiers were killed during a battle against Russian-backed separatists on March 26.Kyiv also accused Moscow of building up military forces near the joint border, though Russia has downplayed the build up.The big picture: In his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, President Biden "affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," according to the White House.The upcoming drills will involve more than 1,000 military personnel from at least 5 NATO member states, but Ukraine's military did not say specifically when they will occur, according to Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Classiche Certified 1991 Ferrari F40 Will Make Your Jaw Drop

    The F40 is perhaps the most iconic and legendary supercar of all time.

  • Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25M, setting new record

    Tom Brady continues to break records.

  • Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup: Trade down possibility, OT picked almost as often as Surtain

    The fit is obvious, the consensus is there. The CB being shipped to Dallas is a foregone conclusion to most, but there's a name that continues to emerge as a viable alternative to the Alabama standout.

  • Saints have a surprisingly low projected 2021 win total

    Every year, one of the most compelling preseason prop bets comes from the basic question of how many games will a given team win? The folks at PointsBet have unveiled projected win totals, for all teams, based on three weeks of free agency and as we sit roughly three weeks from the draft. We’ll take [more]

  • Queen Elizabeth Considers Harry a "Bit of a Lost Soul" Like Princess Margaret

    "The Queen knows that being the spare is hard," says a royal biographer.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren’t always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present,...

  • Masters organisers plan revenge over bullish Bryson DeChambeau

    For Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 Masters quickly became the Schadenfreude Open as his tie for 34th – five places behind 63-year-old Bernhard Langer – fell so laughably short of his grand pronouncements. So, will it be a humbler, more circumspect American who shows up here this week? Erm, sort of. “I was wrong to say that Augusta is a par 67 for me,” DeChambeau said. “It is a 68.” As climb-downs go, this is not quite in the league of Goliath acknowledging that David was, as it turned out, not a cocky little lout with a dodgy catapult sponsorship, but, in fact, a fearsome warrior. And this not entirely committed retreat might lend his legion of detractors further ammunition only five months on from using that devastating social-media slingshot to fire DeChambeau’s words back at him. Because Lee Westwood has already played a few practice rounds here this year and was stunned by the “firmest and fastest conditions I ever have encountered at Augusta”, and, with no rain forecast, the green jackets’ arduous stage has been set. “Put it this way,” Westwood told me on Thursday. “I don’t think they want 20 under to win.” Of course, that was the record mark set by Dustin Johnson in that strange autumnal Masters when, in the eerie silence, the world No 1’s languid, unfettered stroll through the cathedral pines seemed so appropriate for the occasion. The organisers were not impressed, although whether their ire was raised by Johnson’s rout or DeChambeau’s rant is, intriguingly, a moot point. “D J did what D J does, quietly and modestly crushing the field,” a Masters insider told The Sunday Telegraph. “The notable green jackets I spoke to were more riled by what DeChambeau said in the build-up. They felt he was mocking the National and a fast, firm and treacherous Masters could be their response.” Typical DeChambeau. The man could unwittingly cause offence in a locked-up clubhouse. It is the great paradox of the 27-year-old that he is either the best thing to happen to golf in this burgeoning post-Tiger Woods era, or the worst thing ever to happen to it, period. Or, in some quarters, both; at the same time. Andrew Coltart, the former Ryder Cup player and current analyst for Sky Sports, sums up the incongruity perfectly: “He’s turning golf into a one-dimensional, power-hitting game. There’s little doubt that watching Bryson over a traditional fairways and greens merchant such as Webb Simpson will attract more youngsters to the game. “It’s a similar situation to 30 years ago when John Daly appeared on the scene, hitting it miles and everyone going ‘wow!’ But, at the same time, that’s not what golf is all about, is it?”

  • Isaiah Thomas will wear No. 24 with Pelicans in honor of Kobe Bryant

    Isaiah Thomas wants to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • Lee Westwood and Helen Storey exclusive: 'We'll talk nonsense on the course - anything but golf'

    Helen Storey and Lee Westwood are recalling a sliding doors moment from 2019 that might just have tested the resilience of some relationships, never mind act as a catalyst for the remarkable resurgence for one of England golf’s most cherished careers. “It was the Saturday of the Dunhill Links at St Andrews and Lee had missed the cut and was clearly disgusted with his putting,” Storey says. “We were due to go to the Gala Dinner that night in the Old Course Hotel, a big, fancy affair that Lee always enjoys. But I said, ‘Let’s not go there and get sozzled and write off tomorrow. Let’s drive down to Southport now and go to Phil Kenyon’s lab and get it sorted.’ ” Westwood sniggers at the memory. “I’m not sure any of my previous caddies would have got more than a two-word response,” he says. “I enjoy that dinner, loads of interesting sports people to talk to. And to be honest, I fancied a bit of a drink after those three days on the greens. But we went, immediately got into it on Sunday, found a solution by Monday and that was a huge turning point for me.”