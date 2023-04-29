Buffalo Bills draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills have lost in the divisional round in back-to-back seasons and look to use the 2023 NFL Draft to get over the hump.

Buffalo could use another weapon for Josh Allen and could use another pass rusher, too.

Here's the Bills' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 25 overall (from Jacksonville) | Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Josh Allen gets another pass catcher. From a pure route running standpoint, Kincaid rises above the other tight ends on film. Utah asked him to do so many things as a virtual receiver in the Utes' offense. The Bills will do the same.

No. 59 overall, No. 59 overall | O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Why wasn't Torrence a first round pick? He's a starting offensive lineman in the NFL right now with his feet and physicality. The Bills really made out here via need and player.

3rd Round, No. 91 overall | Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: I suppose the NFL is moving toward undersized linebackers, and Williams is one of them. The Bills needed to add linebacker depth, but I'm skeptical that Williams can help right away.

