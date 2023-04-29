Buffalo Bills draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections and analysis

When the NFL Draft got underway Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills began the three-day process with only six picks, one in each of the first six rounds and none in the seventh.

That changed when general manager Brandon Beane traded up in the first round to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. In return, he sent Jacksonville the 27th pick in the first round and the Bills fourth-round pick. Across his previous five Bills’ drafts Beane executed eight trades including one in 2018 that helped position him to select quarterback Josh Allen, and another that sent the 2020 first-round pick to Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Buffalo selected Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round (No. 59 overall) and took Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams in the third round (No. 91 overall).

The third day is underway and thanks to a trade with the Commanders, the Bills now have three picks on Saturday, No. 150 (fifth round), No. 205 and No. 215 (sixth round).

Follow below for all of the Bills' picks:

Buffalo Bills draft targets: Second and third rounds

More: What time does the 2023 NFL Draft start? How to watch, live stream every round

First Round

Buffalo traded up to get Josh Allen another pass-catching weapon on offense. The Bills originally had the No. 27 pick but moved up two spots, and leapfrogged the Dallas Cowboys who needed a tight end, to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. He was the first tight end selected.

Kincaid was a high school basketball star who only played one year of high school football. He walked on at University of San Diego, where he caught 19 touchdowns in two seasons. Kincaid transferred to Utah. He had 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 and followed it with 70 receptions to lead FBS tight ends for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

Kincaid is a smooth route runner and elite receiver who wins contested balls. Buffalo can pair him with Dawson Knox.

Story continues

The Bills sent their first round pick (No. 27) and its fourth-round pick (No. 130) to jump to No. 25.

More: Buffalo Bills trade up in 1st round, select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid

Draft grades: Buffalo Bills get 'elite talent' but some experts think it was strange pick

Second Round

O'Cyrus Torrence did not give up a sack in his career.

Buffalo added a bully to its offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Torrence has a ton of experience and was an instant starter as a freshman at the University of Louisiana. He spent three years with the Ragin' Cajuns, where he was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference as a junior, and transferred to Florida for his senior season. Torrence was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC at right guard with the Gators.

Torrence fills one of the Bills' biggest needs and could push Ryan Bates to start in Week 1.

More: Buffalo Bills take massive guard O'Cyrus Torrence in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Draft grades: Buffalo Bills select 'enormous human being' and experts are obsessed

Third Round

The Bills needed a linebacker after the departure of Tremaine Edmunds' in free agency, but Dorian Williams does not figure to be his replacement now, or perhaps ever. Beane indicated the Williams is an outside linebacker who will compete to be Matt Milano's backup and play special teams.

He is a cerebral stat stuffer and, as Beane called him, "a tackling machine." He was ninth in the FBS with 131 tackles in 2022 while adding 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

More: Buffalo Bills take tackling machine Dorian Williams in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Fourth Round

No pick. Buffalo traded its fourth-round pick, No. 130 overall, to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in order to move up in the first round to pick Kincaid.

Fifth Round

No. 150: Justin Shorter, wide receiver, Florida

Shorter, who certainly isn't short at 6-foot-4, began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Florida where he played his final three seasons. He also weighs 229 pounds so he's the biggest receiver on the Bills roster.

For his career he caught 110 passes for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns. As a high school player in New Jersey, he was a five-star recruit and was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2018 recruiting class (ahead of current NFL stars Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and Ja’Marr Chase) and the No. 8 recruit overall.

But he never really found his niche for Penn State and entered the portal after the 2019 season, landing with the Gators. He ran the 40 in 4.55 seconds at the combine.

“Shorter is a one-speed runner with predictable route running, but his height/weight/speed mix is uncommon, and his ball-winning potential will tantalize NFL teams.," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote. "His fit as a back-end-of-the-roster receiver makes him worth the risk.”

Sixth Round

No. 205

No. 215

Seventh Round

No pick

Buffalo Bills' previous 10 top draft picks

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills NFL draft picks 2023: Round-by round-selections, analysis