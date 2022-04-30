Buffalo Bills draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections and analysis

ORCHARD PARK - One of the primary goals general manager Brandon Beane sets for himself each offseason is to rebuild the Buffalo Bills roster as much as he can through free agency so he can then approach the NFL Draft from a position of strength.

“The goal in free agency is always to try and fill as many holes as we can so that I don't have to feel the pressure of, ‘I cannot leave the first round or the second round without player X or position X,’” he explained.

That work enabled the Bills to hone in on the one position Beane didn’t address in free agency as he traded up two spots in the first round Thursday and selected cornerback Kaiir Elam.

The Bills are scheduled to make six more picks, one each in the second and third rounds Friday, and then on Saturday they have one in the fifth and seventh rounds and two in the sixth.

Round 1

No. 25: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

There should not have been any doubt that the Bills were going to pick a cornerback. Everything else you heard was just noise because the one position that they had the greatest need was always cornerback.

In Elam, they get a 6-foot-2, 191 pound athletic freak, long, lean and fast.

Over his last three seasons at Florida, Elam allowed a completion percentage of 46.0 on 113 targets, playing 959 snaps in coverage. He had six career picks and 26 passes defensed and had been a popular player for Buffalo in mock drafts.

He was also a high character player who represented Florida at the SEC Leadership Council in 2021, and he certainly knows what NFL life is like as his father, Abram, played seven years in the league as a safety, and his uncle, Matt Elam, also a safety was a first round pick of the Ravens in 2013.

One of the things that attracted the Bills to Elam was when he came to Buffalo for a top 30 visit, he was asking questions about "What has Tre'Davious White done to be so good? And what do you see in my game I need to do?" That impressed Beane and his staff.

Another thing the Bills loved is that he played in the SEC, against the best competition in college football, a level Beane said is as close to the NFL as it comes.

Here’s what Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote about Elam in his draft guide.

“Elam needs to tidy up his timing and processing issues, but he is a good-sized athlete with natural cover talent and NFL-ready intangibles. With his physicality for press-man, he compares favorably to Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis when he was coming out of Auburn.”

Round 2

No. 63: James Cook, RB, Georgia

The Bills were originally at 57 but they traded back four spots to Tampa Bay’s pick at No. 60 and also received a sixth-round pick on Saturday which happens to be the first pick of that round, No. 180. And then they went back to No. 63 in a deal with Cincinnati and also received pick No. 209

With wide receivers flying off the board just as they did in the first round, that was clearly not going to be an option, but the only running backs taken were Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker.

Cook, who is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, is a 5-11, 199-pounder who averaged 6.5 yards per carry during his college career. He also caught 67 passes for 730 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

Back at the start of the draft process, ESPN’s Todd McShay said that Cook “Is the most underrated RB in the 2022 draft class. He may never be the every-down starter for an NFL team but he’s such a versatile weapon. Love his vision and twitch as a runner and he’s a legit receiving threat in the slot and out of backfield.”

Round 3

No. 89: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

The Bills are adding some depth to the linebacker room by picking the 6-foot, 224-pound Bernard.

Bernard is an undersized player who plays with speed and aggressiveness which helped him make 16.5 sacks during his 45-game career which included 31 starts.

He will definitely be a project early in his career, but the good news is that the Bills, who play the same two linebackers on almost every snap, won’t need him to step in and contribute. His best chance to play will come on special teams.

Round 4

None

(Buffalo traded pick Nos. 25 and 130 to the Baltimore Ravens for No. 23)

Round 5

No. 168

Round 6

No. 180 (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

No. 185 (from Carolina Panthers)

No. 203

No. 209 (from Cincinnati Bengals)

Round 7

No. 231 (from Atlanta Falcons)

Buffalo Bills' previous five top draft picks

2021 (No. 30 overall): Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami

2020 (No. 54 overall): A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

2019 (No. 9 overall): Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

2018 (No. 7 overall): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

2017 (No. 27 overall): Tre'Davious White. CB, LSU

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

