Buffalo Bills draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Buffalo Bills:
Round 1 (No. 30 overall)
Round 2 (61)
Round 3 (93)
Round 5 (161, from Raiders)
Round 5 (174)
Round 6 (213)
Round 7 (236, from Panthers)
Buffalo Bills' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 54 overall): A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
2019 (No. 9 overall): Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
2018 (No. 7 overall): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
2017 (No. 27 overall): Tre'Davious White. CB, LSU
2016 (No. 19 overall): Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
