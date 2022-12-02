Buffalo Bills have dominant performance vs. New England Patriots. Winners and losers from TNF.

Every team in the AFC East had a winning record entering Week 13. On Thursday night that impressive feat changed.

The Buffalo Bills dominated the New England Patriots, 24-10, at Gillette Stadium. The win improved the Bills to 9-3 on the season and dropped New England to 6-6.

Buffalo controlled time of possession and contained New England’s offense for most of the evening.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills defense was led by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ six tackles.

Here are the winners and losers from the Week 13 Thursday night battle:

WINNERS

Bills time of possession

Buffalo possessed the football for 38 minutes and eight seconds. Consequently, New England only had possession for 21 minutes and 52 seconds.

The Bills controlled the entire game at Gillette Stadium.

Josh Allen reacts after his touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs once again showed why he’s considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The Bills No. 1 wideout had a few impressive catches with Patriots CB Jonathan Jones draped over him.

Diggs tallied a game-high seven catches, 92 yards and a touchdown. He has a touchdown catch in three straight games.

Diggs went into Thursday with a team-best 84 catches, 1,110 receiving yards and nine touchdown grabs. He ranks in the top five in the NFL in each category.

Bills defense

The Bills defense performed well without Von Miller.

Buffalo contained the Patriots offense to 242 total yards and just 10 points.

Miller (knee) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. He’ll miss at least four games, which included the Week 13 win. The Bills do expect the star pass rusher to return later this season.

Buffalo's AFC East record

The Bills surprisingly recorded their first AFC East win of the season in Week 13. They are now 1-2 in the division. Week 13 was the beginning of three straight divisional games for Buffalo. The Bills play the New York Jets in Week 14 and Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Cornerback Marcus Jones doing it all for Patriots

A few weeks removed from a game-winning punt return for a touchdown, the New England return man and cornerback played a little offense Thursday night. He made an immediate impact.

Jones caught a shot pass and took it 48 yards to the house.

Jones made Buffalo’s entire defense look slow as he raced to the end zone. He might see some more time on offense. He's explosive with the football in his hands and had the Patriots' only touchdown in the loss.

Josh Uche flashes on TNF

Josh Uche had four tackles, two sacks, three QB hits and one forced fumble in the first half alone. Uche final line was seven tackles, two sacks and three QB hits.

Uche and Matthew Judon, who currently leads the NFL in sacks, are turning into one of the league’s best pass rushing tandems.

LOSERS

Patriots offense

New England scored one touchdown in the first half, and that was provided by Jones, who is primarily a defensive back and returner. The Patriots went one for six on third down in the first half and there struggles on offense were exacerbated when kicker Nick Folk missed a 48-yard field goal.

The Patriots were booed going into the locker room at halftime.

The second half didn’t get much better. The offense wasn’t clicking at all. They went three for 12 on third downs in the loss.

No Patriots receiver had more than three receptions. Oddly enough, Jones, who is the team’s cornerback, led the Patriots in receiving yards (51).

OPINION: The New England Patriots' offense isn't broken. It never worked.

MORE: Mac Jones appeared to yell 'throw the (expletive) ball' on sideline during TNF

Mac Jones

Last week, the Patriots quarterback set a career-high with 382 passing yards, albeit in a losing effort. This week, Jones and the offense were contained by Buffalo’s defense.

Jones never got into a rhythm. He had a few errant throws and failed to extend drives.

Jones completed 61 percent of his passes and only led the team on one touchdown drive. The Patriots were shutout in the second and third quarters.

Jones and New England’s offense heard boos in each half. The quarterback passed for 195 yards in the loss.

