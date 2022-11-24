Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The Buffalo Bills (7-3) and Detroit Lions (4-6) begin Week 12 with a Thanksgiving matinee at Ford Field. Both teams are coming off key victories last week and look to build momentum Thursday.

The Lions are on a three-game winning streak and have a chance to secure an elusive Thanksgiving victory. Detroit owns a 37-43-2 record on the holiday but hasn't won since 2016.

The Bills will play their second consecutive game in Detroit. Last week, the Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns after a massive snowstorm hit the Buffalo area and moved the game.

The Bills have the No. 2 scoring offense this season. The Lions are allowing an NFL-worst 28.2 points per game.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Lions Week 12 game:

Bills at Lions odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-9.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-425); Lions (+325)

Over/under: 54

More odds, injury info for Bills at Lions

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 27, Lions 17

It has been a difficult couple of travel and logistic weeks for Buffalo, but the revival of its rushing attack in Week 11 indicates that the Bills may be poised to return to form. Detroit, on the other hand, ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 153.7 yards per game.

The Lions go into their annual Thanksgiving Day game riding a three-game winning streak

Safid Deen: Bills 30, Lions 24

Josh Allen and the Bills haven’t practiced much in the last week due to snowstorms in Western New York and a short week before this game, but they’re far superior to the Lions. It’ll be a close one, but Detroit’s three-game win streak is ending at home.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 33, Lions 21

Detroit’s rise has been fun and should prompt a shootout with Josh Allen and the Bills, who return to Ford Field for a back-to-back game following Buffalo’s snow-day triumph over the Cleveland Browns.

Jarrett Bell: Bills 34, Lions 27

Nate Davis: Bills 33, Lions 20

Tyler Dragon: Bills 30, Lions 16

