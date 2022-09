Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson carted off field after scary injury against Tennessee Titans

An ambulance is seen on field after the Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson was injured during a play against the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has suffered a head and neck injury and has been taken off the field on a stretcher and ambulance against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Jackson took a brutal hit from a teammate, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Jackson was injured tackling Treylon Burks after a 12-yard gain in the final minute of the first half. Edmunds came flying in to help with the tackle and lowered a shoulder into Jackson's helmet.

Jackson was wrapping up Burks and lying on his stomach when his head snapped back. He stayed down on his back before medical personnel arrived. An ambulance and stretcher came onto the field for Jackson.

Warning: Graphic Injury: #Bills Dane Jackson takes a scary hit to the head/neck area.



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GrlazO2xqI — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) September 20, 2022

The Bills took Jackson to Erie County Medical Center for a CT scan and X-rays. He has full movement in his arms and legs, the team said.

Jackson is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Bills, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. Jackson played collegiately at Pittsburgh, where he was a second-team All-ACC selection during the 2019 season.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Dane Jackson carted off field during Bills-Titans MNF game