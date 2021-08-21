Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

Three days after Justin Fields made his preseason debut against the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears’ rookie quarterback made his first appearance on the injury list.

He missed Wednesday’s practice with groin soreness, but he returned Thursday to prepare for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Matt Nagy plans to play veteran quarterback Andy Dalton before sending in Fields.

The Bears will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline, with Buffalo’s backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky getting the starting nod from coach Sean McDermott. Trubisky was selected second overall by Chicago in 2017 and spent his entire career with the Bears before he signed with Buffalo. Come Saturday, his former coach is ready to see his former player in action.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before last weekend's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

“We understand that there’s the business side and then there’s the personal side,” said Nagy, according to ESPN. “And the respect that we have for him as both, as a person and as a player, I think everybody here has that for him, all his teammates and coach. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Bills at Bears start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Bills at Bears on?

The game will be aired locally in Buffalo (WIVB) and Chicago (Fox), and nationally on NFL Network outside of local markets.

How can I watch Bills at Bears online via live stream?

Fans can catch the game on BuffaloBills.com, ChicagoBears.com or NFL GamePass.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills vs. Bears NFL preseason: Time, TV, live stream, how to watch