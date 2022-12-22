Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Buffalo Bills (11-3) punched their ticket into the playoffs last week, but they still have the AFC East title to play for. Quarterback Josh Allen is in MVP contention and is seeking to show voters that he's a more valuable player than Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

The Chicago Bears (3-11) have been eliminated from playoff contention and can start looking to next year. But quarterback Justin Fields still has reason to perform as he's chasing the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Bears Week 16 game:

Bills at Bears odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-8.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-400); Bears (+325)

Over/under: 40

More odds, injury info for Bills at Bears

Safid Deen: Bills 27, Bears 14

Chicago gave Philadelphia a stiff challenge last week at home, and they’ll do the same to Buffalo. But Josh Allen and the Bills want to keep the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff mix, and that motivation will carry them to a victory.

Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) and Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) after Brisker sacked Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Victoria Hernandez: Bills 30, Bears 13

The Bills still have things to play for and that will motivate Josh Allen to run a tight ship. They scored 32 points in a snowy night game last week, so there's no reason they can't put up 30 points again. Justin Fields has been balling out, but it's a team game and the Bears don't have enough support around him to threaten two top contenders in a row.

Jaylon Thompson: Bills 24, Bears 10

Weather will play a role in this matchup. It shouldn't impact the Bills much given their propensity to thrive in adverse conditions. Buffalo is still playing for the AFC East divisional crown and will take care of business early. At least, the Bears will make it interesting with Justin Fields at the controls.

