Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson to have MRI

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson missed time during Saturday’s preseason win against the Chicago Bears after leaving the game due to injury.

Officially, the team announced that he was diagnosed with having a “stinger.”

While a vague update, Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier announced via press conference on Tuesday that Jackson would be getting an MRI after sustaining that injury:

Frazier: Dane Jackson is getting an MRI today.

He did leave last week's game at Chicago with a stinger. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) August 24, 2021

It remains to be seen what further details hold regarding Jackson’s status. Along with Jackson’s health, Frazier discussed the ongoing battle for starting time at the No. 2 cornerback spot involving Jackson.

Per Frazier, Jackson and incumbent Levi Wallace are “neck and neck” for that job.

Wallace did not play vs. the Bears and some thought that was a sign that Wallace won the competition. Frazier refuted that a bit by saying he was simple rested.

Bills Wire will provide further updates on Jackson’s status as it becomes available.

Related