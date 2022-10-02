Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

Not only is Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens one in which a pair of AFC powerhouses will face off, it's also one that features two of the top young passers in the NFL.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in QB rating (119), passing touchdowns (10), and also has 749 passing yards and two rushing scores. His 243 rushing yards rank fifth ... among all players, running backs included.

Josh Allen, meanwhile, leads the league with 1,014 passing yards and is the only player to have eclipsed four digits through three games. But the Bills (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, in a thriller against the Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace grabs the jersey of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the first half at Bills Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday's Bills-Ravens game:

What time does Bills at Ravens start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

What TV channel is Bills at Ravens on?

The game will be aired regionally on CBS with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Bills at Ravens online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on fuboTV, as well as CBSSports.com and Paramount+.

What are the odds for Bills at Ravens?

The Bills are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 50.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

