Buffalo Bills announce season tickets for 2021 are sold out

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Want a season ticket to the Buffalo Bills? Better luck next year.

The team announced on Tuesday that season tickets have sold out. Luckily, individual game ticket sales are not sold out:

In a statement, the Bills also added that fans can join a waiting list for season tickets in 2022… but details on that will be announced soon.

For those wondering, here’s the team’s full schedule:

2021 Bills schedule: Buffalo has 4 prime-time games

