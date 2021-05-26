Buffalo Bills announce season tickets for 2021 are sold out

Want a season ticket to the Buffalo Bills? Better luck next year.

The team announced on Tuesday that season tickets have sold out. Luckily, individual game ticket sales are not sold out:

Season tickets for the 2021 season are officially SOLD OUT‼️ Get your individual game tickets while you still can: https://t.co/UfAwLMwcps pic.twitter.com/GErc7TkZRi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 25, 2021

In a statement, the Bills also added that fans can join a waiting list for season tickets in 2022… but details on that will be announced soon.

For those wondering, here’s the team’s full schedule:

