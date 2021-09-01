Buffalo Bills announce initial 2021 practice squad

The Buffalo Bills announced the first additions to their practice squad ahead of the 2021 season on Wednesday. In it are players that are entirely familiar.

Each player currently on the team’s practice squad spent training camp and the preseason with the team. The Bills had the option of signing players from outside the organization that were cut by other teams, but they did not.

Not yet, at least.

In total, teams can carry 16 players on their practice squad. Buffalo has only used 15 of these slots so another move could be on the horizon.

With that, here’s every player the Bills named to their initial practice squad.

OL Jake Anderson

Bills offensive lineman Jack Anderson. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

DT Brandin Bryant

Bills defensive lineman Brandin Bryant (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

OL Jamil Douglas

Bills offensive guard Jamil Douglas. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

QB Jake Fromm

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

WR Tanner Gentry

Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87). (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Bills linebacker Jon Giles-Harris. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

DB Olaijah Griffin

Bills cornerback Olaijah Griffin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (87). (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

CB Cam Lewis

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (47) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

DE Mike Love

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

TE Quintin Morris

Bills tight end Quintin Morris. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

S Josh Thomas

Bills defensive back Josh Thomas (36). Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

QB Davis Webb

Bills quarterback Davis Webb (7)\ Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rachad Wildgoose

Bills cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (32) Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

RB Antonio Williams

Bills running back Antonio Williams. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

