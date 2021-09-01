Buffalo Bills announce initial 2021 practice squad
The Buffalo Bills announced the first additions to their practice squad ahead of the 2021 season on Wednesday. In it are players that are entirely familiar.
Each player currently on the team’s practice squad spent training camp and the preseason with the team. The Bills had the option of signing players from outside the organization that were cut by other teams, but they did not.
Not yet, at least.
In total, teams can carry 16 players on their practice squad. Buffalo has only used 15 of these slots so another move could be on the horizon.
With that, here’s every player the Bills named to their initial practice squad.
OL Jake Anderson
Bills offensive lineman Jack Anderson. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
DT Brandin Bryant
Bills defensive lineman Brandin Bryant (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Bills offensive guard Jamil Douglas. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
QB Jake Fromm
Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
WR Tanner Gentry
Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87). (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
LB Joe Giles-Harris
Bills linebacker Jon Giles-Harris. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
DB Olaijah Griffin
Bills cornerback Olaijah Griffin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
WR Isaiah Hodgins
Bills wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (87). (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
CB Cam Lewis
Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (47) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
DE Mike Love
Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
TE Quintin Morris
Bills tight end Quintin Morris. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
S Josh Thomas
Bills defensive back Josh Thomas (36). Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
QB Davis Webb
Bills quarterback Davis Webb (7)\ Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
CB Rachad Wildgoose
Bills cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (32) Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
RB Antonio Williams
Bills running back Antonio Williams. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
