Buffalo Bills announce coaching staff updates

The Buffalo Bills made a few changes to their coaching staff and gave out a full list of those updates on Thursday.

Some we had already heard about, such as the retirement of linebackers coach Bob Babich. His son Bobby, previously the Bills’ safeties coach, replaces him.

Here’s a quick rundown of the other changes the team made official:

John Butler (defensive backs coach/ defensive passing game coordinator)

Jim Salgado (safeties coach)

Marcus West (assistant defensive line coach)

Jaylon Finner (defensive quality control coach)

Kyle Shurmur (defensive quality control coach)

Cory Harkey (assistant special teams coach)

Nick Lacy (strength and conditioning assistant)

Austin Gund (fellowship coach)

