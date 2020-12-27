Buffalo Bills already share their 2021 opponents
One would think the Buffalo Bills and the #BillsMafia would be in no rush to see this season come to a close.
They are rolling, have won the AFC East, and will have a home playoff game, for what that is worth in this COVID-19 impacted season.
Still, the Bills love to share information with their fans and on Sunday let everyone know they know who will be on the 2021 schedule.
Our 2021 opponents are set!#GoBills | #BillsMafia
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 27, 2020