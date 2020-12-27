Watch now:

Buffalo Bills already share their 2021 opponents

Barry Werner

One would think the Buffalo Bills and the #BillsMafia would be in no rush to see this season come to a close.

They are rolling, have won the AFC East, and will have a home playoff game, for what that is worth in this COVID-19 impacted season.

Still, the Bills love to share information with their fans and on Sunday let everyone know they know who will be on the 2021 schedule.

