Buffalo Bills again ask fans for snow shoveling help ahead of playoff game

For the second time in less than a week, the Buffalo Bills are asking fans to help shovel snow from their home stadium before a playoff game. This time, the game is Sunday's divisional playoff contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team says it will again pay volunteers $20 an hour and provide them with breaks in "a comfortable, warm" area in Highmark Stadium.

Blizzard-like conditions pummeled the area last weekend and forced the postponement of Sunday's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Monday.

The Bills shared video last Saturday showing whiteout conditions inside the stadium.

WCBS Buffalo affiliate WIVB-TV reported that a second lake-effect snow system dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas this week, and more was expected.



The station says the hardest hit Buffalo suburbs have seen an estimated five-to-six feet since Saturday.

Last weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a full travel ban in Erie County but has since lifted it.

