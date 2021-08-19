Buffalo Bills activate Marquel Lee off COVID-19 list

Linebacker Marquel Lee was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the Buffalo Bills. The team announced the transaction on Thursday.

Lee was placed on the designation on Aug.10.

With his removal from the COVID-19 list, the Bills now have no players on the designation at this time. Earlier in training camp, offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Dion Dawkins were both previously on it.

Earlier this offseason, Lee signed with the Bills after last playing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. He could find his way onto the final 53-man roster if he impresses as a depth defender and potential special teams contributor.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez was released by the Bills to make room for Lee on the team’s active roster.

Currently the Bills are allowed to carry 86 total players until Tuesday.

That date is the NFL’s next deadline for a roster cutdowns. In total, the Bills will have to release another five players that day before having to trim all the way down to 53 players in the ensuing week.

Related