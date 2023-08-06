Buffalo Bills activate Jordan Phillips from PUP list

Jordan Phillips has made his 2023 debut with the Buffalo Bills.

At the start of the Buffalo’s training camp journey, the team placed three players on the PUP list. Phillips was among that trio due to a shoulder injury he sustained late last season.

The injury required offseason surgery which Phillips was rehabbing from until Sunday when he took the practice field for the first time with the Bills.

In March, Phillips re-signed in Buffalo via a one-year deal.

Phillips, 30, returned to the Bills in 2022. Prior to that, he had a breakout year in 2019 in Buffalo as he recorded 9.5 sacks. The Bills originally signed Phillips off the waiver wire when the Miami Dolphins released him.

After 2019, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, spending 2020-2021 there.

Last season, Phillips had 1.5 sacks in 12 games with the Bills. Pro Football Focus graded Phillips a below average 52.2 overall, however, the defender played the latter had of the year with his shoulder injury.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire