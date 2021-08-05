Buffalo Bills activate Ike Boettger from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills got back one of their sidelined offensive linemen on Thursday. The team announced that guard Ike Boettger will be back in action on Thursday.

Boettger has yet to practice this offseason. He arrived to training camp last week and landed on the designation alongside tackle Dion Dawkins.

Boettger’s return had been expected. On Tuesday, Boettger was viewing training camp workouts from the sideline. In addition, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said earlier in the week that he expected both Boettger and Dawkins to return this week.

Dawkins is not back at practice, however, Beane specifically said that he expected Boettger to return first.

