Buffalo Bills’ 7 most important free agents in 2022

The Buffalo Bills have a grand total of 17 pending free agents of different varieties heading into the offseason. The team’s front office led by general manager Brandon Beane must now shift into free agency mode. What do the Bills do with their own?

Buffalo has to decide if, in the end, they let players walk or get them to sign on the dotted line to come back.

Naturally, as things go, some of these players are much bigger pieces of the puzzle than others.

With that, here are the Bills’ seven most important pending free agents in 2022:

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

McKenzie played a unique role with the Bills in 2021. At times, their returner, who was then benched. However, McKenzie also has his worth on offense as a slot receiver as well as a bit of a gadget player.

Even if the Bills opted to go in another direction in turns of their special teams, McKenzie is still an important pending free agent because of the entire package he offers. Not to mention, Cole Beasley is aging in the slot.

DE Jerry Hughes

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Another multi-layered free agent. Hughes played decent at times for the Bills last season, but his numbers did dip. Among those, he only notched two sacks.

Despite that, in the defensive line rotation Sean McDermott’s defense calls for, Hughes played amongst the highest snap totals in 2022. He saw 52 percent of them.

In addition to his on-field play, off the field he’s a team leader and the longest-tenured player on the team. Reality is, he’s also going to be 34. While pass rushers can be productive into their mid-30s, the Bills cannot afford to overpay. Spotrac estimates Hughes’ upcoming average deal to be worth $3.3 million person.

CB Levi Wallace

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39)0. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

As a starter in the NFL’s best secondary from this past season, losing any player would be a blow. That’s what Wallace could be.

On top of that, the Bills have Tre’Davious White returning from a serious knee injury. If they don’t have White back to 100 percent before next season, having Wallace back in the fold, a player who knows the defense with and without White in the fold, could be big.

Last offseason, Wallace tested the free-agent waters and circled back to the Bills and re-signed via a one-year deal. Allowed to do so again this offseason, Spotrac estimates that Wallace’s value is hefty: $9.6 million.

DT Harrison Phillips

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) . (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

One of Buffalo’s breakout players this past season, Harrison Phillips needs to be re-signed. While also in a rotation, Phillips turned out to be the main cog on the defensive line next to Ed Oliver in the middle.

Phillips and Oliver are both young players that could form a strong tandem moving forward. The Bills should want to lock that up. The huge question is cost.

Phillips only broke out in the final year of his rookie contract. His first three years were riddled with injury. Similar to linebacker Matt Milano, the team and player have to agree on a contract with the curveball thrown in there. Spotrac estimates a fair deal to be something worth $5.4M per year.

QB Mitchell Trubisky

Bills brought in Mitch Trubisky

Jg 09221 Bills 29

The only quarterback the Bills have under contract for 2022 is Josh Allen. Davis Webb has since signed with the New York Giants. That makes the QB2 position all the more important.

Plus, in limited preseason time, Trubisky did look solid with the Bills.

It’s very likely Trubisky tests free agency, though. If he can find somewhere to start, or get a chance to, he’ll probably opt for that option over Buffalo, but you never know. Beane already said he’s open to getting Trubisky back.

OL Ike Boettger

Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger (65). (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Boettger is a curious player. A starter eventually over Jon Feliciano at left guard, Bottger was injured himself. Ryan Bates took over, who is a restricted free agent himself and Buffalo’s offensive line played the best they had all year when Bates was in there.

Tough decision for the Bills. Boettger could test the market himself and see what the Bills have to offer themselves if a team sends him a deal.+ Buffalo does like to bring in competition on the O-line, but there’s also the cold hard truth that they could stand to improve on both players.

DE Efe Obada

Efe Obada #93 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Obada is a curious one.

Sometimes inactive (with injury mixed in there). Other times, a key player.

Overall, Obada ended up playing in only 35 percent of snaps on the Buffalo defense in 2021. Still, he offers big-time versatility, being able to play both on the inside and outside of the defensive line.

Likely an affordable piece, getting Obada under contract could be profitable both on and off the field. Putting him on a team-friendly deal could allow the Bills to spend elsewhere.

