Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster includes Damar Hamlin and former undrafted free agent

Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (59) applies pressure to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

The Buffalo Bills’ initial 53-man roster has been released, but by no means is that the final iteration.

But after Tuesday's cuts, a few notable players remained on the roster including Damar Hamlin, continuing his comeback after collapsing on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati in January. Kingsley Jonathan, an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse University in 2022, made the team, perhaps because the Bills traded Boogie Basham to the New York Giants.

As early as Wednesday, changes will start to be made as the Bills are expected to place wide receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Baylon Spector on injured reserve. That will open two spots for players who were released Tuesday in what will amount to paperwork moves.

Long snapper Reid Ferguson was also released with the understanding that he will be signed right back to the team. That is also a transaction designed to get another of the waived players back. Also, the Bills may add players who were cut by other teams after the waiver signing period ends at noon Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 19: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts a pass under pressure from Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter during a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The leading candidates to be returned to the team could be linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Andy Isabella.

Here’s the complete list of Buffalo Bills cuts and other roster moves, most of which were universally expected. They were:

Buffalo Bills cuts

Many of these players will be back with the Bills after the waiver period expires at noon Wednesday, either on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.

One move that is expected will be linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) going on injured reserve, and that might also be the case with offensive guard Connor McGovern due to his knee injury. If those moves happen, that’s two roster spots that open up.

Also, some of these players on the initial roster could be gone if the Bills claim players off the waiver wire. Bottom line, the last five or six spots are anything but solidified just yet.

Buffalo Bills 53-man roster

For now, here is the Bills’ 53-man roster:

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana and on Threads @salmaiorana1. To subscribe to Sal's newsletter, Bills Blast, which will come out every Friday during training camp, please follow this link: https://profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills cuts and final 53-man roster