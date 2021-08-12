Buffalo Bills 53-man roster prediction prior to preseason

The Buffalo Bills have been back for about two weeks. Up until now, it’s been the Bills vs. the Bills in training camp practices. The preseason is just around the corner as Buffalo faces the Detroit Lions on Friday.

At that game we’ll get a clearer image of players’ statuses on the team. But training camp practices shed some light on that already so let’s have some fun.

Here’s a 53-man roster prediction for the Bills ahead of the preseason’s start:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky

With the Bills releasing their depth chart and having Jake Fromm at the No. 4 spot... it seems unlikely that they'd have him on their final roster at this time. Davis Webb might even be put on the practice squad ahead of him as the team's third-string QB.

Bills running back Devin Singletary. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Running backs (4): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones

Cuts: Christian Wade, Antonio Williams

Singletary, Moss and even Breida should feature in the offense in 2021. Breida might not just be a healthy scratch on game day like previous No. 3 TJ Yeldon was. Wade and Williams have a big ask to make the final roster. Wade will have his roster exception, at least.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Wide receiver (6): Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow

Cuts: Marquez Stevenson, Duke Williams, Tanner Gentry, Brandon Powell, Lance Lenoir, Isaiah Hodgins

Many expected Hodgins to have an inside track, or to at least take some headlines, during training camp. Not so fast says Kumerow, who has been the talk of the town. Kumerow has a good look at a roster spot considering his special teams prowess... and speaking of which, McKenzie also has an edge thanks to leading the race for the punt-returner job.

Tight end Dawson Knox (Gannett photo)

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Jacob Hollister

Story continues

Cuts: Nate Becker, Quintin Morris, Reggie Gilliam

Gilliam is a bubble player for his special teams work, but with additions at other positions this offseason, that can be replaced. Hollister also has the position flexibility to play in the backfield like Gilliam did last season. Sweeney returns from his COVID-19 issues, and assuming he’s healthy from that, he should have the playmaking talent to find a roster spot. Morris might be a solid practice squad candidate.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Ryan Bates

Cuts: Bobby Hart, Jamil Douglas, Jordan Devey, Syrus Tuitele, Steven Gonzalez, Jack Anderson, Forrest Lamp

Bates has been kept around for his versatility for a couple of years now and The Athletic even speculated recently that the Bills could give him a look as a starting guard. Time will tell if that happens, but he slides onto the roster. Lamp and Douglas have experience, but training camp hasn't been great to them.

Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (Gannett photo)

Defensive line (11): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Justin Zimmer, Harrison Phillips, Efe Obada, Darryl Johnson Jr.

Cuts: Vernon Butler Jr., Mike Love, Bryan Cox Jr., Brandin Bryant, Treyvon Hester, Eli Ankou

Butler would be the most-surprising cut here. He hasn't done much to talk about during camp thus far. He would also save the Bills north of $3.3 million on the salary cap if released. Obada on the other hand, is a standout. Johnson would also be a bit of a surprise, as keeping that many edge defenders would be a head turner. But the Bills love him on special teams.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Linebacker (5): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Andre Smith

Cuts: Tyrel Dodson, Marquel Lee, Mike Bell, Joe Giles-Harris, Tyrell Adams

Smith and Matakevich slide in as key special teamers, and then Dodson is on the outside looking in because of that. Johnson being the 11th D-linemen forces Dodson off the roster. Although, Dodson listing as Buffalo's backup to Tremaine Edmunds on their unofficially depth chart was interesting.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Cornerback (6): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Rachad Wildgoose

Cuts: Olaijah Griffin, Nick McCloud, Cam Lewis

As of now, the top-four is pretty settled and Wallace is edging out Jackson for the No. 2 cornerback spot. Wildgoose listed as Buffalo's second-string cornerback on the outside on their depth chart, but he can also play in the slot. Neal continues as Buffalo's big-nickel defender. Griffin and McCloud are practice squad candidates as undrafted rookies.

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Safety (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin

Cuts: Tariq Thompson, Josh Thomas

Thomas has had some praise during training camp, but he cannot make this roster without good preseason games... so for now, Hamlin gets the nod on him. The top-three safeties in Hyde, Poyer and Johnson seems settled.

Ike Boettger #65 celebrates with Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Specialists (3): Tyler Bass, Matt Haack, Reid Ferguson

Cuts: None

1

1