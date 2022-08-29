Buffalo Bills 2022 roster cuts tracker
Here is Bills Wire’s full roster cuts tracker for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their final cutdowns to 53 players ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season.
DB Josh Thomas
Josh Thomas #36 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.
DB Jordan Miller
Jordan Miller #32 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.
DE Daniel Joseph
Buffalo defensive end Daniel Joseph (96), held by the Colts Jordan Murray (71), and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (93), right,
Sd 081322 Bills 62 Spts
Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.
WR Neil Pau’u
Bills wide receiver Neil Pau’u (82) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.
OL Tanner Owen
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tanner Owen (75) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.
OL Jacob Capra
Offensive lineman Jacob Capra (66), left, squares up to hit with Jordan Simmons (61)
Sd 072722 Bills Camp 28 Spts
Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.