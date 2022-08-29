Buffalo Bills 2022 roster cuts tracker

In this article:

Here is Bills Wire’s full roster cuts tracker for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their final cutdowns to 53 players ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season.

DB Josh Thomas

Josh Thomas #36 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.

DB Jordan Miller

Jordan Miller #32 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.

DE Daniel Joseph

Buffalo defensive end Daniel Joseph (96), held by the Colts Jordan Murray (71), and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (93), right,

Sd 081322 Bills 62 Spts

Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.

WR Neil Pau’u

Bills wide receiver Neil Pau’u (82) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.

OL Tanner Owen

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tanner Owen (75) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.

OL Jacob Capra

Offensive lineman Jacob Capra (66), left, squares up to hit with Jordan Simmons (61)

Sd 072722 Bills Camp 28 Spts

Released: Team announced on Aug. 29, 10:25 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire