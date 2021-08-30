Buffalo Bills 2021 roster cuts tracker

The NFL and Buffalo Bills have a 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. By then, teams will have to trim their rosters down to 53 players.

In doing so, the Bills will release many, re-sign some to the practice squad, or even get a bit more creative with potential trades and injury designations.

Bills Wire will track all roster moves for Buffalo right here:

Whyte, Powell, Harris are first trio of cuts

Bills receiver Brandon Powell (Gannett photo)

The Bills' first three cuts of their roster were announced on Monday morning. Those were as follows:

RB Kerrith Whyte

WR Brandon Powell

CB Tim Harris

Whyte and Harris were only recently signed by the team last week. Because of that, many suspected they were just bodies to fill roster needs in their third and final preseason game. Powell was signed earlier this offseason to factor into their returner position battle. Throughout the summer, he was clearly behind Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson.

