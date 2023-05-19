Would Buffalo have beaten Bengals in a dome? Ja'Marr Chase debunks Isaiah McKenzie's claim

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts in March after spending the previous 4 1/2 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, was quoted during Tyler Dunne's Go Long podcast as saying the Bills' 27-10 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January "would have been a totally different game" if played in a dome instead of Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Asked via Twitter what he thought about McKenzie's assessment, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase replied, "my first time ever playing ina snow bro. just gotta play at the end of the day roun."

Chase had five catches for 61 yards against the Bills, and scored the game's first touchdown. McKenzie had two receptions for 10 yards.

The Bengals are scheduled to face the Bills on NBC's Sunday Night Football in November.

Cincinnati is scheduled to host McKenzie and the Colts at Paycor Stadium in December.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ja'Marr Chase debunks Isaiah McKenzie's Buffalo-Cincinnati dome claim