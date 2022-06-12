Buescher after runner-up finish at Sonoma: ‘Disappointed in myself’
Chris Buescher breaks down his disappointment after finishing runner up at Sonoma Raceway in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Suárez, a 30-year-old native of Monterrey, finally won in the 195th career start of a Cup Series career that began in 2017. Suárez got past Buescher and took charge early in the final stage on this hilly road course in Northern California wine country, and he persevered through a pit stop and a caution to emerge in front with 23 laps to go.
Hear from Daniel Suárez after he emerges from the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet victorious for the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series.
As the Next Gen era continues to bring a revitalized sense of “new” to NASCAR, President Steve Phelps emphasized earlier this week that the commitment to fresh ideas is here to stay. Phelps highlighted a focus on remaining inventive with the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, highlighted by the return of The Clash to the Los […]
The NASCAR Cup Series has four more road course races in the regular season, starting with Sunday's race at Sonoma.
'I think we showed people that a small manufacturer has a chance'
Cup Series and Trucks will be on track at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. The Truck Series race will conclude activity for the day.
