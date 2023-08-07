Buescher, RFK put rest of Cup on notice
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. go through the field following the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. go through the field following the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
There is one simple move that would benefit both the bottom line and the welfare of the non-football playing student athletes.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The race will be on USA Network.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
U.S. Soccer defects allowed the world to catch up to the USWNT. Now, after its Round of 16 elimination at the World Cup, the team is scrambling to keep up.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
Things are not going as planned in the Angels' race to make the playoffs and keep Shohei Ohtani.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Emotion began to grip Rapinoe an hour after the USWNT's 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Sweden as she reflected on her career in a chilly post-match interview zone.
Andonovski is the first coach to lead the USWNT into multiple major tournaments and win none of them.
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
The USWNT will face its nemesis after a flat second-place finish in the group stage.
The Dutch dominated possession in the first round of the knockout stage.
The Mets made multiple blockbuster trades at the deadline to move expensive players for young prospects.