Buescher goes back-to-back with Michigan win
It had been 10 years since RFK Racing won at Michigan with Greg Biffle behind the wheel before Chris Buescher drove to victory lane for his second-straight NASCAR Cup Series win in Ford's backyard.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
