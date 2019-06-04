Buehler, Seager carry Dodgers past Diamondbacks

Walker Buehler allowed two hits over eight innings, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday night at Phoenix

Buehler (6-1) struck out a season-high 11 batters without a walk.

The right-hander was perfect through 4 2/3 innings before Christian Walker caught up to a high 98 mph fastball, driving it above the 413-foot mark in left-center field.

Buehler allowed only one more runner -- a two-out single by Ildemaro Vargas in the eighth. Buehler, working out of the stretch for the first time all game, struck out Carson Kelly to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks brought the tying run to the plate against closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth after Eduardo Escobar's two-out ground-rule double. Jansen got David Peralta to pop up to earn his National League-leading 18th save in 20 chances.

Justin Turner singled with one out in the fourth and David Freese followed with a walk. Seager, on a 3-2 pitch, then hit his eighth home run of the season -- his first against a left-hander -- for a 3-0 lead against Arizona starter Robbie Ray.

The Dodgers have won six consecutive games and 10 of their past 11.

Other than the stretch in the fourth inning, Ray (4-3) was sharp, pitching more than six innings for the first time in 13 starts this season. He gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking one. He allowed only two hits after the Seager home run.

Peralta, activated Monday off the 10-day injured list (right shoulder strain), prevented a Dodgers run in the second inning. His one-bounce throw to the plate from left field caught Freese trying to score from second on a two-out single by Alex Verdugo.

Turner went 2-for-4 as he returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Wednesday because of tightness in his left hamstring. Manager Dave Roberts gave left-handed hitters Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy the night off against a lefty starter.

--Field Level Media