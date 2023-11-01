Bueckers and 19 more: Minnesotans to watch in women's basketball

There is a reason why tickets for the Gophers women's basketball game vs. Connecticut on Nov. 19 are selling so well. And it's not just because the Huskies were ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason poll.

It's because Paige Bueckers is back, and she's coming back home.

As of last week, ticket sales were almost at 8,300, and the number figures to grow as the game nears.

After missing last season following ACL surgery, Bueckers, the former Hopkins High School star who led UConn into the NCAA championship game at Target Center in spring 2022, is back. UConn is healthy, too, and aiming for a championship.

Led by Bueckers.

The 6-0 redshirt junior guard was the 2021 national player of the year, part of the 2022 Final Four all-tournament team. In 46 career games, she has averaged 18.0 points and 5.1 assists, shot 53% overall and shot 43.4% from three.

And you can see her at the Barn in a few weeks.

She leads an impressive list of native Minnesotans who are playing Division I basketball outside Minnesota. Here is a look at some others:

Paige Bueckers, Connecticut: She figures to be a force for a Huskies team among a handful with true championship aspirations. The only question: Is she about to start her final year of college basketball?

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina: Rochester Lourdes product averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season, was first-team All-ACC and picked up an All-America honorable mention. Was a top 10 finalist for Cheryl Miller Award as nation's top small forward.

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah: Former Duluth Marshall star averaged 15.3 points, was a top five finalist for Cheryl Miller Award, shot 42.3% from three-point range and scored in double figures in all but seven games.

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State: The 5-2 Prior Lake native was a top five finalist for Nancy Lieberman Award for nation's top point guard. Led Colorado State in scoring (20.6 points per game), three-point shooting (44.7%) and assists (222).

Adalia McKenzie, Illinois: Park Center grad started all 32 games for an Illini team that qualified for NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years. Averaged 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State: Division I record holder with 61 points in a game, the Byron grad opted not to go pro.

Sara Scalia, Indiana: Former Gophers guard from Stillwater shot 34.4% from three for Big Ten regular-season champions.

Tessa Johnson, South Carolina: Miss Basketball from St. Michael-Albertville joins 2022 national champs.

Mackenzie Kramer, Clemson: St. Michael-Albertville alum was first-team All-Patriot League at Lehigh.

Jenna Johnson, Utah: Starter from Wayzata scored in double figures 19 times last season.

Ten others: Nunu Agara, Stanford; Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota; Kendall Coley, Nebraska; Frannie Hottinger, Marquette; Lauren Jensen, Creighton; Molly Mogensen, Creighton; Maya Nnaji, Arizona; Nneka Obiazor, UNLV; Kennedy Sanders, Colorado; Taylor Woodson, Michigan.