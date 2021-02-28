A's Buddy Reed shows off rocket arm, throws out Dodger at home plate

A's OF Reed throws out Dodger at home, shows off rocket arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Buddy Reed wasn't a part of the A's 40-man roster when spring training began, but he is making a case to be included on the big-league squad already in the organization's first game.

Reed hosed Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty with this laser from right field to preserve a run in the second inning of Sunday's contest at Hohokam Stadium.

The 25-year-old initially joined the organization as the player to be named later in the trade with the San Diego Padres for Jurickson Profar. Reed impressed the A's brass during his time at the team's alternate site during the 2020 season, and he could be a candidate to compete for a spot as a corner outfielder.

Reed posseses tremendous speed and clearly a strong arm, but he hit just .228 over 440 at-bats in Double-A during his last minor-league season.

He spoke to reporters after the game about continuing to build off his hard work since coming to the A's.

Buddy Reed said he feels he improved all-around last year at the alt site: “I want to be a complete player. I want to work my butt off each day, learn from the guys ahead of me in the big leagues, and when I get my chance, not take it lightly. I’m coming here to win a job." — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) February 28, 2021

In Sunday's opener, Reed finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 2-1 loss, so he'll need to continue developing his offensive game in order to work his way into the A's outfield rotation.

But he did provide the first A's highlight of the 2021 season, and left some notable baseball personalities impressed with his arm talent.

What a great throw by Buddy Reed. https://t.co/Ypq89f7xqUhttps://t.co/nN6mO0xXYY — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 28, 2021

Buddy Reed has an arm — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) February 28, 2021

buddy reed reminding me why I once loved buddy reed — Chork (@cdgoldstein) February 28, 2021