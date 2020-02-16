Buddy Hield wins 3-point contest on final shot (video)
CHICAGO – Buddy Hield certainly has a flair for the dramatic.
The Kings guard won the 3-point contest Saturday, hitting the last shot to edge Devin Booker in the final round, 27-26.
The night after Valentine’s Day, Hield came into his post-event press conference, set his trophy on the table and gave it a big smooch.
“As a shooter, this on your bucket list,” Hield said.
Hield has hit a game-winning 3-pointer. But this wasn’t a typical gameday.
“I had no routine this morning,” Hield said. “I went out last night.
“It was All-Star Weekend. You got to have fun too.”
Round 1
Devin Booker 27
Buddy Hield 27
Zach LaVine 23
Joe Harris 22
Trae Young 15
Round 2
Buddy Hield 27
Devin Booker 26
Davis Bertans 22