Buddy Hield wins 3-point contest on final shot (video)

CHICAGO – Buddy Hield certainly has a flair for the dramatic.

The Kings guard won the 3-point contest Saturday, hitting the last shot to edge Devin Booker in the final round, 27-26.

The night after Valentine’s Day, Hield came into his post-event press conference, set his trophy on the table and gave it a big smooch.

“As a shooter, this on your bucket list,” Hield said.

Hield has hit a game-winning 3-pointer. But this wasn’t a typical gameday.

“I had no routine this morning,” Hield said. “I went out last night.

“It was All-Star Weekend. You got to have fun too.”

Round 1

Devin Booker 27

Buddy Hield 27

Davis Bertans 26

Zach LaVine 23

Joe Harris 22

Duncan Robinson 19

Devonte' Graham 18

Trae Young 15

Round 2

Buddy Hield 27

Devin Booker 26

Davis Bertans 22