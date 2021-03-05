Buddy Hield warned by NBA for hilarious flop, has perfect reaction

Hield warned by NBA for hilarious flop, has perfect reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Buddy Hield appeared to be having some fun with Carmelo Anthony during the Kings' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, playfully taking a tumble while jockeying with the veteran forward for position on a free throw attempt.

The fall didn't go unnoticed by the NBA, as Hield was issued a warning for violating the league's flopping policy.

Sacramento’s Buddy Hield received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule March 4 at Portland. pic.twitter.com/6AaLXFBAta — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 5, 2021

Hield had a great reaction to the announcement on Twitter, jokingly standing by his statement that he was pushed by Anthony.

Yall wilding he push me😂 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) March 5, 2021

The Kings ended up being edged out by Portland 123-119. Hield finished with 21 points and six rebounds in the losing effort.

The first violation of the policy by a player results in a warning, while the second garners a $5,000 fine.

Now that Hield has earned his warning, he'll have to be careful or risk getting some money taken out of his next paycheck.