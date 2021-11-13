Buddy Hield tops Steph Curry, Klay Thompson for 3-point record

Hield bests Steph, Klay in 3-pointers through first 400 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Buddy Hield made some NBA history in the Kings' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Friday night, as he now has connected on more 3-pointers in his first 400 games than any other player.

Buddy Hield made four 3P versus the Thunder last night in his 400th career NBA game.



Hield has 1,209 3PM, the most in NBA history through the first 400 games of a player's career:



🎯 1,209 - Hield

🎯 1,121 - Stephen Curry

🎯 1,098 - Klay Thompson

🎯 1,050 - Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/mV5gYMz9Wq — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 13, 2021

That is some serious company Hield has, as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard previously had the most 3-pointers through their first 400 games.

Hield and Curry once again are the NBA's top two in made 3-pointers so far this season, as Steph (64) leads the Kings' sharpshooter by 10 makes.

Coming off the bench for the Kings, Hield is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds and shooting 39.1 percent on 10.5 3-point attempts per game.

Curry is nearing Ray Allen's all-time record for made 3-pointers in a career, so perhaps Hield one day will be pushing toward that milestone as well.