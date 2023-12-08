Buddy Hield still upset about Oklahoma basketball Final Four loss: 'Can't talk about that'

Former Oklahoma basketball guard Buddy Hield still isn't ready to talk about the Sooners' shortcomings in the 2016 Final Four.

"Don't talk to me about the Final Four," Hield told reporters on Thursday after his Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to qualify for the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship. "I had a bad loss in the Final Four, can't talk about that."

Hield was referencing the Sooners' 95-51 loss to Villanova in 2016, which stands as the largest loss by any team in Final Four history. The eventual national champion Wildcats shot 71.4% for the game and only missed five shots in the second half.

Hield, who won the 2016 John R. Wooden Award as national player of the year, finished 4 of 12 shotting to finish with nine points.

The Bahamas native was selected sixth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. The eight-year NBA veteran has averaged 16 points per game for his career, and already ranks 26th all-time in 3-point makes.

It's too early to tell if this season's Oklahoma squad might be on the same trajectory, but the Sooners are undefeated and ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll, its first time ranked under coach Porter Moser.

Hield said Thursday he still keeps tabs on the Sooners, including Siena transfer guard Javian McCollum, who was compared to legendary NBA point guard Allen Iverson by Providence coach Kim English on Tuesday.

"I just peeped that they were ranked number 19," he said. "They got a (really good) guard compared to Iverson. He's special. I've seen you guys post a little bit about him too. I'm always tapped into Oklahoma. Oklahoma is home, it's where I was able to make a name for myself. Hopefully they continue to do great, and I'm always watching."

