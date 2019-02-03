Buddy Hield stays hot, sets new career high for single-season 3-pointers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- Buddy Hield can shoot the rock. In his third season in the league, he's having a breakout season for the Sacramento Kings and he's hitting 3-pointers at a record pace.

Hield caught fire early against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday evening at Golden 1 Center, knocking down a barrage of shots to come away with 15 points through the first 12 minutes of the game.

Nine of those points came on 3-pointers, which gave Hield 176 makes on the season, tying his career-high for most 3-balls in a season ... with 30 games remaining.

Hield knocked down another triple in the third quarter to set a new career best and finished the night with seven total from deep on his way to 34 points.

He ranks fourth in the league in 3-point makes this season behind James Harden, Steph Curry and Paul George this season.

With his 504 makes during his first three seasons, he trails only Klay Thompson (545) and Damian Lillard (599), who holds the NBA record for a three-year stretch to start a career.

The 26-year-old guard is on pace to hit 284 3-pointers this season. If he continues at his current track, he should break the 600 3-pointer barrier for the first three years of his career.

"It would be an honor, but I'm just taking it one game at a time, not trying to chase it," Hield told NBC Sports California. "When you start to chase numbers then you get mentally messed up in your head. I'm just letting it come as it comes."

Thompson is well within reach, but Lillard's mark will take a little luck and a lot of help from his teammates. For Hield, he is focused on winning games and if it happens, it happens.

"I don't pay attention to it, because it's not in my hands," Hield said with a smile. "I'll tell you one thing, if I don't get it, I'm shooting a better percentage than him."

After finishing 7-of-13 from behind the arc in the Kings' 115-108 win over Philly, Hield is a now shooting 46 percent (180-for-391) from 3-point range on the season. Over his first three seasons, Hield has hit 504-for-1178 from long range for a 42.8 percentage.

In Lillard's first three seasons, he knocked down 599-of-1629 3-pointers for 36.8 percent.