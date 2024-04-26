Buddy Hield received conversation from Nick Nurse about playing time

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers needed a spark in Game 3 of their Round 1 series with the New York Knicks on Thursday. Coach Nick Nurse made the decision early to go with Cam Payne in the second quarter amid the continued struggles of Buddy Hield.

Through three games, Hield is shooting just 1-for-7 from the floor and has missed all four of his 3-pointers. Nurse turned to Payne in the second quarter and he had eight points in that frame and had 11 for the game. Hield only played four minutes in the win.

With that being said, Hield is a proven shooter in this league. Nurse will certainly give him another look. Now, it’s just about understanding what the team needs at the moment.

“I think that it’s obviously not easy for him,” said Nurse on Friday. “I’ve said to you guys I really like him. He loves to play. It’s killing him not to be out there, etc. and that is the conversation. I gotta say to him ‘Listen, I have to—my job is to make decisions that’s best for the team.’”

Shooters are streaky. There will be times when a shooter can’t miss and others when it feels like that guy can’t buy a basket. It happens. In this moment, Nurse is saying to Hield that he still believes in him, but he has to do what’s best for the Sixers to win games.

Game 4 is another opportunity for Hield to bounce back and get going in his playoff.

“Some nights, some days, some series, whatever, it doesn’t work out for certain guys,” Nurse added. “He’s not alone there and I needed a spark from somebody and we got it. Next game’s a new day. You never know how things are gonna roll so you have to stay ready.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire