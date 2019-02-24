Buddy Hield makes it clear he and Kings coach Dave Joerger are good originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you're worried about Buddy Hield's relationship with Kings coach Dave Joerger, Sacramento's sharpshooter sure isn't.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He made as much clear after the Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 on Saturday. When a reporter asked Hield where he and Joerger stood after their confontration in Thursday night's loss to the Warriors, the guard scoffed at the question.

"Oh my God," Hield said in Oklahoma City. "[Dave and I were] never on bad terms, you just want to start a story. Nah, man. I shot that s*** today, that's what I did. So it was good."

Joerger was visibly frustrated after Hield took a deep 3-pointer late in the game against the Warriors on Thursday, and the two had a spirited conversation on the Kings' sideline. The head coach clarified before Saturday's game that he was not upset with Hield's shot selection, and said he drew up a play for Hield on that possession.

[RELATED: Divac reflects on Cousins trade two years later]

Despite concerns from Kings fans (and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, apparently) that Joerger rattled Hield's confidence, the 26-year-old shook off any remaining doubts on Saturday. Hield scored 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting, and outscored every player in the game not named Russell Westbrook.

In other words, he shot that s***.