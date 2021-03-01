Buddy Hield invited to NBA 3-point contest, not sure if he'll attend

Hield invited to defend 3-point crown; unsure if he'll go originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings are in a tailspin and the last thing they want to think about is the upcoming All-Star festivity's that are set to take place next weekend in Atlanta, Ga.

That even goes for Buddy Hield, who has an NBA 3-point shootout title to defend, although he was non-committal about the even.

"Do you think I should go defend it?" Hield asked reporters when talking about the event. "I don't know yet, to be honest, I've been having mixed emotions, you know, cover rules and especially I don't have no time with my family. Just trying to see how the COVID rules and the boundaries are set up. No clear cut yes yet, I'll just see in the next couple of days."

According to Hield, he received an invitation from the league to join the festivities, but he is still mulling it over.

Hield lit it up last season, scoring 27 out of a possible 40 in the final round to beat both Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans. He's an elite shooter, although he's struggled from distance this season, hitting just 36.9 percent from behind the arc through 33 games for the Kings.

Hield set the record on Sunday for fastest player in NBA history to reach the 1,000 3-point makes plateau. The Bahamian-born shooter took just 350 games to reach the mark, besting Stephen Curry's record of 369 games by a wide margin.

Despite his struggles, Hield is still third in the league in 3-point makes this season, trailing only Curry and the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard.