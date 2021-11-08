Buddy Hield hits ridiculous buzzer-beater in Kings-Pacers game

Buddy hits ridiculous buzzer-beater in Kings-Pacers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Buddy Hield is the NBA's leader in made 3-pointers so far this season, and got the Golden 1 Center crowd on its feet with his remarkable buzzer-beater to end the first quarter in the Kings' clash with the Indiana Pacers.

Buddy beats the buzzer from DEEEEEEEP pic.twitter.com/F4TZrHJp4i — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 7, 2021

The make ended up being measured as 44 feet from the basket.

Hield's 40 3-pointers entering Sunday's games put him one make ahead of Warriors star Steph Curry, who Hield finished second behind in made 3-pointers a season ago.

At the half, Hield was 3-of-7 from the field and 2-of-5 from behind the arc. Hield also amassed three steals, two assists and two rebounds as the Kings trailed 48-43 after 24 minutes.