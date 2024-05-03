Buddy Hield expresses his desire to return to Sixers in free agency

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers made a move at the deadline to bring in Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers. It was a bit up and down for Hield as he continued to adjust to the midseason trade, but overall, the production was solid.

In 32 games with the Sixers, including 14 starts, he shot 38.9% from deep and averaged 12.2 points and 3.0 assists. The playoffs were a bit of a struggle as his slow start, two points through three games, led to him being removed from the rotation, but he had a phenomenal Game 6.

After not playing in Games 4 and 5, Hield had 20 points off the bench and shot 6-for-9 from deep in the elimination loss to the New York Knicks. After Philadelphia fell behind by 20, his production helped the Sixers get back in it.

Now that he enters free agency, Hield did express a desire to return to the Sixers.

“I’m here now,” he said after the loss. “Yeah, we didn’t get things done how we wanted, but I’d like to be in Philly again. Philly, they traded for me and I feel like they want me, too. To me, I look at it like I came to the party late. There were a lot of injuries. Before I was here, the team was rolling.”

President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has other things to focus on as he continues to get things rolling toward a championship, but one has to assume he would like to have Hield on this roster. His skill set is perfect next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. It showed in Game 6 after he was out of the rotation.

“They had their guys they trusted, and I can understand that,” Hield added. “Right now, Philly’s the priority for me. We’ll see when it comes down. My agent is one call away and we’ll figure something out, but if not, I’ll put my head down and keep working and I’m sure God is going to open up doors for me and for others.”

The Sixers have plenty of free agents they have to make a decision on. It will be interesting to see what happens with this offseason in Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire