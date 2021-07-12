Buddy Hield discusses uncertain Kings future, Marvin Bagley rumors

Hield discusses Kings future: 'I can't control all that' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA offseason is a chance to take a break from the game and clear your mind. It can also be a time when you stress about whether or not your name is going to come up in trade rumors and if you should buy a home in a city or start calling a moving company.

Buddy Hield knows this game well. He was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Kings during his rookie season, and his name is often mentioned in trade rumors, especially since he signed a four-year, $86 million extension in October of 2019.

On the latest edition of Post Up with Chris Haynes, Hield was asked directly about his name being mentioned in trade rumors and whether he thinks he’ll be a King once the 2021-22 season begins in the fall.

“That’s not my problem, that’s not my job,” Hield said. “I leave that job up to Vivek [Ranadivé] and Monte [McNair]. That’s why we hire those guys to do that. My job is to go out there and play basketball and everybody’s goal is to get to the playoffs and win a championship.”

Hield said his focus is on improving this summer and preparing for another long NBA season, whether that is in Sacramento or elsewhere. This is part of the game and while it can be uncomfortable, it’s out of the 28-year-old’s hands.

“I see my name in trade rumors, but I can’t control all that,” Hield said.

Hield is one of the premier 3-point shooters in the NBA. He finished last season second in the league in both attempts and makes and averaged 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 71 starts for the Kings.

He’s one of the most durable players in the league, sitting out just three games in his five seasons in the NBA. But with the Kings missing the playoffs for 15 consecutive seasons, they might be in for a major roster shakeup this offseason.

Story continues

Hield has three years and nearly $62 million remaining on his contract, but with the emergence of guard Tyrese Haliburton, his spot in the starting lineup isn’t guaranteed moving forward.

In addition to talking about his own future in Sacramento, Hield was asked about Marvin Bagley, who has also struggled to stay on the court due to a series of injuries over his first three seasons in the league.

“As a No. 2 pick, a young player, you come in and everybody says you have to get yourself established in the league, so he’s just trying to get himself established,” Hield said. “He hasn’t really been able to do that. We all know that he can play, but his downfall is just trying to stay healthy. We know he’s working his butt off every year, every summer, every time he has an injury, he’s working his butt off trying to get back.”

Hield and Bagley are close off the court. They are also the two Kings players mentioned the most in trade rumors.

It should be an interesting few weeks in Sacramento as we approach the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 and the free agency period starting August 2.

Change is in the air, and there is no telling who will be left standing when the dust settles.