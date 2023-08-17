Budds Creek Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence's pursuit of history continues

Jett Lawrence looks to extend his fifth-longest streak of moto wins this week in the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland one week after he won the 2023 Pro Motocross championship. The next position is out of reach with James Stewart pocketing 23 consecutive wins in 2003-2004; a perfect season would give Lawrence 22 straight and it is notable that the riders with streaks longer than his are also the only two who have previously scored perfect seasons.

With his 2023 championship, Lawrence becomes the sixth rookie rider to win the top Motocross class, joining 2014 freshman Ken Roczen and 2021's Dylan Ferrandis as the most recent according to SuperMotocross statistician Clinton Fowler.

Jason Anderson is the defending winner of last year's Budds Creek National and is one of only four riders from that event who will mount up on Saturday. Chase Sexton finished fourth, Aaron Plessinger eighth and Fredrik Noren 10th.

Noren has even more reason to be excited this week. He clinched his SuperMotocross World Championship playoff berth with a 10th-place overall finish at Unadilla. He has finished between seventh and 12th in every moto this season and now sits 11th in the standings.

With a second-place overall finish last week, Sexton maintains his perfect sweep of the podium even though he missed three rounds to injury. Ferrandis stayed perfectly inside the top five with his third-place finish. If Sexton leaves Budds Creek with a 75-point buffer over Plessinger, he will clinch the No. 1 seed to start the playoffs. He currently has a lead of 84, so all he needs to do is keep Plessinger in sight.

Last year in the 250 division, Lawrence finished third behind winner RJ Hampshire and Jo Shimoda.

Hampshire is on this week's entry list but his status is questionable after the hard crash he suffered last week at Unadilla. In a post on Instagram, he said he was "happy to be in one piece and can work on getting back to the races." Hampshire's crash last week ended a 10-round streak in which he finished among the top 10 dating back to Round 16 of the Monster Energy Supercross season. Hampshire won that race.

Last week, Pierce Brown's 10th-place overall finish at Unadilla elevated him five positions in the SuperMotocross World Championship points to 16th. If he maintains his position in the top 20, he will have an automatic invitation to the feature events of the three-round playoffs.

Previous Unadilla Winners

450s

2022: Jason Anderson

2021: Dylan Ferrandis

2019: Eli Tomac

2018: Eli Tomac

2017: Justin Bogle

250s

2022: RJ Hampshire

2021: Jeremy Martin

2019: Shane McElrath

2018: RJ Hampshire

2017: Adam Cianciarulo

