Budda Baker voted 2nd-best strong safety in NFL by players

Arizona Cardinals fans know how good safety Budda Baker is. In fact, much of the league recognizes it. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, including each of the last four seasons.

However, he is often overlooked when speaking of the best safeties in the game.

He has the respect of his peers.

For the first time, the NFLPA is recognizing the best players and announced an All-Pro team. The difference is that it is not decided by media or fans.

Players can’t vote for themselves or their teammates, and they only vote on positions they play or go directly against.

Baker did not make the first-ever NFLPA All-Pro team, but he was one of the most-named players at his position.

The top five vote-getters by players were announced at each position.

Baker received the second-most player votes at strong safety. Only Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James received more.

Baker was the only Cardnals player in the top five at any position.

Baker had 111 sacks and two interceptions in 2022.

