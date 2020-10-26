Budda Baker thought he had a pick-six, but DK Metcalf chased him down and saved a TD

Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals is an elite athlete, the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Of course he would think he’ll score when he has open field in front of him.

But DK Metcalf is a whole different category of athlete.

Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks receiver, made a phenomenal hustle play and it saved his team seven points. Baker intercepted Russell Wilson and looked like he had a 98-yard score. He had nothing but green grass between him and the end zone. But Metcalf wouldn’t quit.

Metcalf is practically a freight train when he gets to full speed, and he hit that top speed chasing Baker. Baker looked back when he was closing in on the end zone, seemed to wave goodbye to Metcalf (oh no, not that Budda) and Metcalf tackled him before Baker scored.

Metcalf’s play was equally impressive for its hustle and athleticism. And it was funny for Baker’s apparent wave.

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH).



This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nyX0Y16LQz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020

It was Metcalf's teammate Shaquill Griffin who reached the fastest speed on a tackle this season when he hit a top speed of 22.75 MPH in Week 3 against the Cowboys.#Seahawks — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020

The play paid off big. The Cardinals couldn’t punch it in from a goal-to-go situation. They went for it on fourth down, nobody was open and Kyler Murray threw incomplete. The Seahawks scored on their next possession to take a 20-7 lead.

The Seahawks took Metcalf for his freakish athletic ability, and he has become one of the NFL’s best receivers. They didn’t figure on him making a crucial tackle, but it sure helped the Seahawks on Sunday night.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf tackles Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) short of the goal line. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) More

