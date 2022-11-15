Budda Baker talks Cardinals' defense, battling through adversity
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker talks about the Cardinals' battles through adversity and his role as the leader of the team's defense in the 2022 NFL regular season.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Oregon loses its place in the College Football Playoff field in this week's bowl projections, opening the door for Clemson to make the field.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
Tennessee football scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left against Missouri to win 66-24 on Saturday.
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
The mother of the Chiefs receiver provided an update on her son’s injury on social media.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Denny Carter pores over potential waiver wire additions and looks at how Cooper Kupp's injury will affect Rams pass catchers. (Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.
"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you."
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
After it was reported that the 49ers placed a waiver claim for Jerry Tillery, Kyle Shanahan explained why the team did so.
Dave Wannstedt announces his top six college football teams with USC ahead of Tennessee.
Will Kevin Huerter's new nickname for the Kings stick in Sactown?