Budda Baker snubbed from top safeties list

Arizona Cardinals fans know that safety Budda Baker is one of the best players at his position, NFL coaches and players know this.

His accolades (four consecutive Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod as a safety) show he is.

However, in Doug Farrar’s recent rankings of the top 11 safeties in the NFL for Touchdown Wire, Baker doesn’t make the cut.

He doesn’t make the top 11 and he doesn’t even get named among the nine other players given honorable mention.

Baker rarely shows up among top safeties with anything analytical, despite his ability to do really anything. He covers space. He hits and tackles. He can cover in the slot. He can make plays on the ball.

When he was made the highest paid safety in 2020, no one batted an eye.

When he gets a contract extension, it isn’t likely that anyone protests.

Opponents make sure to account for Baker on even play.

We can probably agree he probably wouldn’t be the top of the list with players like Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick, but not including him in even the top 20 is just downright disrespectful.

